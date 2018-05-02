Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Combustible dust explosions still a problem, CSB says

Agency working to raise awareness in chemical and other industries

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
May 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Aerial photo of a burning building with firetrucks spraying water.
Credit: Chemical Safety Board
Fine plastic dust triggered an explosion and fire that ripped through the West Pharmaceutical Services plant in North Carolina in 2003, killing six workers and injuring dozens.

The U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board has begun an informational program directed to industries that potentially have conditions that could lead to a combustible dust explosion. Such conditions could occur in chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

The board announced the effort on April 30 in Wisconsin near the scene of a dust accident that killed five workers and injured 14 at a corn processing facility last year. The explosion destroyed most of the plant and killed or injured all 19 workers who were at the plant when the accident occurred.

The likely source of combustible dust at the Didion Milling facility in Cambria was corn dust produced during milling, according to information CSB released in Wisconsin.

Combustible dust comes from many sources, CSB Chairperson Vanesa Sutherland notes, citing chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, metal and plastics fabrication, food production, and more. Dust from organic or inorganic materials can burn given an ignition source, she says. Dust can cause an explosion when it is dispersed in oxygen or air, confined to a limited space, and ignited.

CSB found that between 1980 and 2005, 281 dust-related accidents killed 120 and injured another 718 workers. Since 2006, CSB has identified an additional 111 dust-related incidents. Of those incidents, CSB investigated five that collectively killed 27 and injured another 61 workers.

In a 2006 study, CSB recommended dust-control regulations as well as industry guidance to elevate recognition of dust’s potential to cause devastating fires and explosions. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration considered issuing regulations but withdrew dust from its regulatory agenda in 2017, citing a lack of resources.

CSB’s informational program will be directed by Sutherland, who is working to address the issue in her outreach efforts with stakeholders, CSB says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ammonium Nitrate Accident Findings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Workplace Agency Rebuked
Imperial Sugar Is Fined $6 Million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE