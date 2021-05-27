Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Company operating failures led to deaths of husband and wife from hydrogen sulfide exposure

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
May 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo of two water storage tanks and a pump house.
Credit: US Chemical Safety Board
An Aghorn Operating worker and his wife died from hydrogen sulfide exposure at this oil-field water-recycling station.

The US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) places primary responsibility on Texas-based Aghorn Operating for failures that led to the death of an employee and his wife in 2019. The two died at an oil-field pumping station where water was recycled from oil operations and injected back underground to drive more oil to the surface. That water contained toxic hydrogen sulfide. The CSB’s May 21 report identified a host of failures by Aghorn, including equipment malfunctions, inadequate worker training, faulty facility design and procedures, and weak safety requirements and oversight. The worker responded to a pump malfunction alert and entered the pump house as it filled with toxic hydrogen sulfide. His wife followed hours later, when she arrived to check on her husband at the unsecured site while their young children waited in their car. The CSB notes that nearly 5,000 facilities in Texas operate using the same process to recycle and reinject water. For Aghorn, the CSB urges a lengthy list of equipment and safety improvements; for regulators, it advises issuing safety bulletins and promoting the board’s recommendations to encourage industry-wide safety.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE