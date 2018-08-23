Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Court orders U.S. EPA to implement chemical safety regulation

Industrial risk management regulation delayed too long

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
August 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo showing wreckage in the foreground and fire burning in the background.
Credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA/Newscom
A 2013 ammonium nitrate explosion in West, Texas, prompted the Obama administration to update EPA's Risk Management Program regulation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must implement a worker and community chemical safety regulation developed by the Obama administration, even as EPA works to replace that rule, a federal court has decided. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit strongly criticized actions of former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, who sought a rewrite of the finalized Obama-era Risk Management Program (RMP) regulation for chemical facilities. At the urging of the American Chemistry Council and other industry groups, the Trump EPA attempted to stall implementation of the Obama rule until February 2019 while the agency developed a replacement regulation.

In an opinion issued Aug. 17, the court ruled that a delay beyond three months is not allowed under the Clean Air Act, the law that established RMP. Additionally, the court said EPA’s justification for the delay is based on the needs of the agency and regulated companies but did not consider the impact on safety, human health, and the environment. The delay, the opinion continued, was calculated to avoid compliance with the regulation and makes a “mockery” of the statute.

The RMP regulation, released in the last days of the Obama presidency, calls for better coordination among emergency responders and for independent, third-party audits of companies after an accident or near accident at chemical facilities. It also requires consideration of inherently safer manufacturing approaches.

Some 12,500 plants are covered by the RMP regulation because they handle highly hazardous chemicals. EPA found 1,500 accidents occurred at these facilities over 10 years. A 2013 incident that killed 15 people led to the Obama administration’s overhaul of RMP regulations.

The regulation, rewrite, and delay have generated much heat. Twenty-three states filed briefs supporting or challenging EPA’s withdrawal and delay of the RMP regulation, as did labor unions and industry and community groups.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE