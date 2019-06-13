Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Errors, little oversight led to gas drillers’ deaths in Pryor Trust gas well explosion

Chemical Safety Board recommends federal regulations, better worker protection

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
June 13, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo of a burned and collapsed natural gas drilling rig.
Credit: Chemical Safety Board
Five workers died in the Pryor Trust gas well fire when they were trapped in the driller's cabin (top left).

A drilling rig blowout and 7 h fire that killed five workers who were trapped in the rig’s small cabin were the result of a string of management and operator failures at an Oklahoma natural gas well last year.

In an investigation report released June 12, the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) also found there are few industry standards and no federal safety regulations specific to oil and gas drilling, despite their growing importance to the US economy. Oklahoma’s regulations seem more to encourage production than protect workers, the CSB says.

The direct cause of the accident at the Pryor Trust gas well was insufficient hydrostatic pressure in the form of heavy drilling “mud” needed to block natural gas from working its way to the surface during drilling operations. Also, rig workers failed to detect and respond to the release of mud and gas at the well’s surface and, as the tragedy unfolded, to fully activate a blowout preventer.

Among its recommendations, the CSB urges the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop regulations for the onshore drilling industry; oil and gas operations are specifically exempt from OSHA process safety management standards, the CSB notes.

Also, the CSB calls for the American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade association, to develop an adequate alarm system to warn workers of hazards. In this case, the alarm system had been turned off, but even if it had been activated, the system’s warning would have been confusing, the CSB says. The board also recommends that the API develop designs to protect workers in rig cabins.

The Pryor Trust gas well is a vertical and horizontal well, a type that dominates US oil and natural gas operations today, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. Of 200,000 US wells, nearly all output comes from horizontal wells rather than vertical-only wells, a reversal of 20 years ago, the EIA says.

Red Mountain owns and operates the Pryor Trust well; Patterson-UTI Drilling Company was the drilling contractor. The CSB found that as of March 2019, Patterson had 171 active land-based rigs in the US and Canada.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Welding at oil terminal caused worker injuries, investigators say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CSB releases update of deadly drilling rig fire investigation﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More Data Released On Oil Rig Calamity
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE