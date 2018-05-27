Explosion in Shanghai kills six

A benzene tank exploded on May 12 at the Secco Petrochemical facility in Shanghai, killing six people. According to the Shanghai Administration of Work Safety, the six were employed by a contractor, Shanghai Aijinke Engineering Construction Service, and were repairing the tank. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, the safety administration says. Sinopec became the sole owner of Secco last year after its 50% partner BP sold its stake for $1.7 billion. Centered around an ethylene cracker with an annual capacity of 1 million metric tons, Secco produces a range of basic chemicals.
