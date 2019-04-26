Explosion kills 10 at Chinese drug factory

Ten workers were reported killed in an explosion at Qilu Tianhe Huishi Pharmaceutical, a Chinese drug firm, on April 15. The accident, media reports say, resulted from sparks generated by pipe welding at a plant in the eastern province of Shandong. It follows two recent deadly explosions at chemical plants in China: one in Hebei Province and one in the city of Yancheng in Jiangsu Province.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter