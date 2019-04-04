Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

One dead, two seriously injured in fire at KMCO specialty chemical plant in Houston area

Environmental groups sue EPA to push for worst-case planning for spills

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
April 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo of smoke above an industrial facility.
Credit: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom
An April 2 fire at a KMCO plant in Crosby, Texas, killed one worker and injured two others.

An explosion and fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, killed one worker, James Earl “Bubba” Mangum, and critically injured two others on April 2. The specialty chemical manufacturer makes products for automotive, petroleum, industrial, and agricultural markets.

Accident information was scant as of C&EN deadline, but the fire is thought to have been caused by a leaking transfer hose that released flammable isobutylene. The isobutylene ignited and the fire spread to tanks holding ethanol and a warehouse, said Rachel Moreno, a spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal. The community within a one-mile (1.6 km) radius of the plant was ordered to shelter in place for several hours until the fire was put out.

As of C&EN deadline, investigators had been unable to enter the plant, which is located near Houston, to determine the exact cause of the incident, Moreno said.

Likewise, investigators had been unable to enter the accident site of a March 17 tank farm fire at the nearby Intercontinental Terminals Co. facility in Deer Park, Moreno said. Eleven tanks at the large distribution facility caught fire and burned for three days. A mix of chemicals from the plant and fire-fighting foams was released to air and into the nearby Houston Ship Channel, which closed for several days.

Both accidents are being investigated by the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

Meanwhile a coalition of local and national environmental and community groups, several of which are in the Houston area, are suing the US Environmental Protection Agency over a nearly 30-year delay in issuing protective regulations under provisions in the Clean Water Act.

The delayed provisions call for the EPA to develop regulations requiring chemical companies to prepare plans to prevent and respond to potential worst-case scenario spills of hazardous substances, including spills triggered by explosions, fires, and natural disasters that endanger people’s health and contaminate water resources. The suit notes the growing threat of climate change and the increasing frequency of hurricanes and flooding and their impact in chemically related industrial areas.

“From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Harvey, we’ve repeatedly witnessed communities inundated by toxic flood waters—laced with an unknown concoction of hazardous chemical substances. Black, brown, and poor communities are more likely to be impacted by chemical spills and suffer the health impacts of pollution,” says Michele Roberts, National Co-Coordinator of the Environmental Justice Health Alliance.

The Alliance along with Clean Water Action and Natural Resources Defense Council initiated the suit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Houston chemical distribution tank farm burns, cause unknown
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Investigation Of Ammonium Nitrate Blast In Texas Is Closed
Safety Lapses At Chevron
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE