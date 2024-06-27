Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

US Chemical Safety Board finds cascading errors led to fatal incident at BP-Husky refinery

Workers faced confusing ‘alarm flood’ in 12 h period

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
June 27, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

A panoramic view of a refinery.
Credit: US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board
A chemical release, explosion, and fire at this refinery in 2022 caused the deaths of two workers.

A mistaken emergency release of more than 10,000 kg of liquid naphtha resulted in the deaths of two workers at a BP-Husky refinery in September 2022, according to a final report by the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The investigation found the naphtha formed a vapor cloud that ignited at the Oregon, Ohio, refinery, killing the employees, who were brothers.

The report, released June 24, details a series of cascading events that contributed to the release and fire. It chronicles an “alarm flood” in which more than 3,700 alarms went off in the 12 h period prior to the incident, overwhelming BP operators and causing delays and errors in responding to critical alarms. The CSB also found that the refinery failed to implement a shutdown or issue a stop work order to prevent the accident.

On the day of the incident, a process upset in the facility’s naphtha hydrotreater resulted in the shutdown of several refinery units. Operational decisions caused liquid naphtha to flow to and fill a pressurized vessel that normally held only vaporous gases. BP workers were ordered to quickly drain the vessel, so they released the contents to the ground. The naphtha vaporized and caught on fire. The CSB’s report concluded that the employees may have believed that the liquid was an amine-water solution, not naphtha.

Several recommendations sprang from the report. Among them: better follow-through on safety improvements. BP’s process hazard analyses correctly identified potential risks with the vessel, including handling of overflow events. But the safeguards that refinery managers put in place, such as safety instruments and emergency pressure-relief valves, proved to be inadequate.

Additionally, the CSB notes that BP failed to fully learn from similar previous events. An incident at the refinery in 2019, the report says, also involved the overfilled pressure vessel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil lacked adequate process safety at refinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board says multiple errors led to fatal accident
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refinery fostered weak safety, Chemical Safety Board says
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE