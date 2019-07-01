Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

US Chemical Safety Board rethinking decision to omit names of workers killed in accidents from its reports

Unions, health experts, and family counselors emphasize importance of naming those fatally injured on the job

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
July 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Following criticism from its usual allies, the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board will reconsider a controversial decision not to include the names of workers killed at industrial accidents in its reports.

The decision was challenged by members of the public, unions representing workers, organizations counseling family members, health experts, and others at the board’s June 26 meeting. They spoke of the importance to families of having the names of loved ones killed on the job made public and included in CSB’s accident reports.

Citing a statistic or simply calling the deceased a worker creates numbness, several family counselors said. A name, in contrast, conveys that a person died.

Several said no family member had ever objected to the practice. Instead they had thanked CSB for naming the dead.

In a statement, the board said it had previously included names in reports out of respect and in remembrance. But it decided listing names was inconsistent with an objective root-cause accident analysis and could “infer culpability” on the entity operating the facility. In its last two reports,CSB did not name the nine workers who collectively died in the incidents.

Acting CSB chair Kristen Kulinowski says the board would further examine this issue.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE