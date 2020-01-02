Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Lab Safety

Peptide coupling agents can cause severe allergic reactions

Researchers can develop sensitivities to the compounds, to the point of anaphylaxis

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
January 2, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

The three uronium peptide coupling reagents that the reseacher developed a severe allergy to: HATU, HBTU, and HCTU

If you’re a chemist working with peptide coupling agents, you can literally become allergic to the lab, according to a new report. Over the course of three years, graduate student Kate McKnelly of the University of California, Irvine, developed an allergy to the coupling agents HATU, HBTU, and HCTU so severe that she can no longer be in the building where they’re used. She and her research adviser James Nowick found that her allergy to the uronium coupling agents is not an isolated incident, and that many peptide coupling reagents are sensitizers and should be handled with extreme care (J. Org. Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.joc.9b03280).

Peptide coupling agents help form amide bonds between a carboxylic acid and an amine, so the compounds have the potential to modify human proteins. This property makes the agents potential sensitizers, chemicals that can cause people who are regularly exposed to them to develop an allergy. “This is something that has been passed around anecdotally and in the toxicological literature, but has not been published in places that organic chemists would see,” Nowick says. The authors found about 10 other examples of the allergy in the toxicology literature, but don’t have exact numbers on how common the allergy is.

After years of repeated exposure to the agents, McKnelly has to carry an epipen, can no longer work in the lab, and has to ask labmates to change their clothes before coming into contact with her. At first, McKnelly didn’t know where her symptoms were coming from, but she began to suspect it was lab-based after she’d notice her reactions while weighing out the coupling reagents in the lab. “Sometimes I would sneeze or my nose would get runny,” she says, but she was trying not to jump to conclusions. “I didn’t really know for sure until I had my anaphylactic reaction.”

Image of hives from a positive allergy test to HATU, HBTU, and HCTU.
Credit: J. Org. Chem.
Allergic hives to uronium peptide coupling agents that McKnelly developed after an allergy test. The histamine at left is a control, and shows what an allergic reaction looks like.

One day when McKnelly sat down in her office adjacent to the lab, her throat began to constrict, and she started wheezing. She was fine after leaving the lab and taking diphenhydramine (generic Benadryl), but in hindsight, she should have called 911, she and Nowick now say.

Since the incident, Nowick has instituted new safety rules for handling peptide coupling agents in the lab. They now have a dedicated hood where the researchers weigh the coupling agents and amino acids and dispose of any contaminated weighing paper or other waste. There was another lab member who also showed signs of an allergy to peptide coupling agents, but caught it early and was able to manage it by limiting his use and having labmates weigh out the compound, McKnelly says. She’s now switched her focus to teaching because her allergist told her it’s probably not safe to work in a lab ever again, although it’s not necessarily due to the presence of peptide coupling reagents. “My lungs are sensitive now, so any irritants can set me off,” McKnelly says. “Unfortunately, most labs have irritants.”

This is a tragic event for McKnelly, but it’s good that the researchers published this account, says Craig Merlic, an organic chemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the executive director of the University of California Center for Laboratory Safety. Chemical sensitizers currently aren’t on the list of chemicals that safety experts typically train on, but they should probably be added, he says. An allergy like this is a “complete life-changing incident for a researcher and the article presents the clinical issues, but certainly there are personal challenges for the woman that must be substantial.”

Merlic applauds the steps the Nowick lab has taken to reduce the lab members’ exposure to these peptide coupling agents, but feels like it’s a good beginning rather than extent of what they can do. He suggests additional steps, such as weekly laundering of lab coats, cleaning of the lab, and neutralization and hydrolysis protocols to destroy the uronium coupling agents.

“I really don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” McKnelly says. “If I wasn’t as teaching-oriented as I am, it could have been kind of detrimental to my career as a chemist.” She notes that people who work with these compounds need to protect themselves. HATU, HBTU, and HCTU haven’t been nominated for testing through the US National Toxicology Program, but she intends to submit them, she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What is an allergy sensitizer, and how does a chemical become one?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptide coupling agents can cause severe allergic reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azidophenylalanine poses explosion risk
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE