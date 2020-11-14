Advertisement

November 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 44
Letters to the editor

Lab goggles

Leigh Krietsch Boerner’s excellent article titled “Our Favorite Lab Goggles” (C&EN, Aug. 31, 2020, page 20) reminded me of the struggles that I had as a young community college professor who continually reminded both first-year general chemistry and sophomore organic chemistry lab students not to remove their lab goggles while conducting laboratory experiments in the ’70s and ’80s. I wish I had a dollar for every time I announced to students that they must put their goggles back on!/span>

Wearing those awful lab goggles back then seemed to significantly impair the students’ ability to safely and properly perform experiments. Such irony! This was certainly apparent in those students who wore eyeglasses, as noted in the article. Eventually, I was able to convince my department head to replace these awful goggles with some that were only somewhat more comfortable. This is an important safety-related topic for all academic chemical laboratories.

Reports like this published in C&EN go a long way to support one of the American Chemical Society’s core values, as this relates to chemical safety in the undergraduate laboratory.

Paul R. Loconto
Okemos, Michigan

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

