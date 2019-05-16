Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Lab Safety

The University of Utah’s lab safety system is ‘broken,’ audit says

Report recommends tracking whether deficiencies are corrected, says administrators and personnel must take ownership of problems

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

The University of Utah’s laboratory safety system is “broken” and needs better oversight, says a report by the state’s Office of the Legislative Auditor General issued May 14.

The report faults university administration and its Occupational and Environmental Health and Safety department for relying on metrics such as number of inspections or injuries as indicators of safety performance rather than looking at whether safety deficiencies were corrected. Of 110 research groups that had a major chemical safety deficiency identified in a 2016 or 2017 inspection, 54 groups repeated at least one of those deficiencies in a subsequent inspection, the legislative auditors found.

“The university’s lab safety system appears stagnant and focused on performing inspections rather than addressing problems,” the report says.

University administrators and lab personnel must take ownership of their lab safety responsibilities, the report adds. It also recommends that labs conduct self-assessments and undergo peer reviews.

The report does not identify who requested the audit. It says that “the requestor was interested whether sufficient policies and practices were in place, including an assessment of the monitoring system for assessing their performance.” The audit follows an external review of the university’s safety program commissioned by the school in October 2017. Recommendations from that review have not been implemented yet. They are being evaluated by a Lab Safety Culture Task Force, with a report expected this month, the audit report says.

“We recognize that it is imperative that all identified issues are addressed, and that the resulting solutions are timely, comprehensive, effective, and sustained,” university president Ruth V. Watkins says in a letter to the legislative auditor general in response to the audit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Are lab safety violations research misconduct?
High-containment labs need more oversight
Labs At EPA Need Better Management
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE