Building climate-resilient cities

More than half the world’s population lives in urban areas, and that share will grow to two-thirds by 2050, according to the United Nations. To be safe and sustainable in the face of extreme weather and other climate hazards, cities will have to adapt. Materials technologies, both low-tech and cutting-edge, will play an important role.

Cities must brace against a range of threats: heatwaves baking Southeast Asia; tropical storms and rising seas menacing coastal megacities; wildfires raging in Australia; and rivers bursting with torrential rainfall in the U.S. Midwest.

Intense heat can melt asphalt roads and buckle railways—and kills thousands every year. “Heat is the number one lethal natural disaster every year,” says Kurt Schickman, executive director of the Global Cool Cities Alliance, based in Washington, DC. “And the poorest feel the worst of the effect.”

Scientists and entrepreneurs are developing technology to design the climate-resilient cities the world will need. By planning ahead, cities can save hundreds of lives and billions of dollars in infrastructure. “Mother Nature bats last,” says Jason Cervenec, education and outreach director at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center at Ohio State University who led the climate adaptation plan task force for his city of Columbus. “The accurate way to look at it is ‘what’s the cost of not doing this’?”