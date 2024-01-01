A year in the COVID-19 pandemic

March 11, 2020
Pandemic milestones
The WHO declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
March 16, 2020
Vaccines
CanSino Biologics and Moderna both start Phase 1 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.
March 18, 2020
Drugs
The WHO launches the Solidarity trial, a multiarm, global study to compare the efficacy of four drugs or drug combinations.
March 21, 2020
Diagnostics
The US Food and Drug Administration grants an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostic.
March 23, 2020
Drugs
The UK government launches RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy), a large, randomized clinical trial of several repurposed and new treatments for COVID-19.
March 27, 2020
Pandemic milestones
US Congress passes the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, providing $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus.
March 27, 2020
Diagnostics
Abbott Laboratories receives an EUA for its rapid SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.