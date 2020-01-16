Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Bismuth, often overlooked in the periodic table, breaks into redox catalysis

Main-group element acts like a transition metal in fluorination reaction

by Bethany Halford
January 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A bismuth complex that catalyzes a fluorination reaction.

Think of bismuth as the Cinderella of the periodic table. Because it is surrounded by its toxic stepsiblings—the elements lead, tin, antimony, tellurium, and polonium—chemists often overlook bismuth as a possible reagent. But bismuth and its compounds are safe enough to use in pharmaceuticals, in cosmetics, and as a replacement for lead materials in plumbing systems. Now, chemists at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung are giving bismuth a chance to shine, plucking it from the periodic table and fashioning it into a redox complex that mimics the actions of a transition-metal catalytic cycle.

“Our idea was: If transition metals have been so successful following certain rules, can we basically take bismuth and make it behave like a transition metal?” explains Josep Cornella, who led the research project.

But bismuth has some peculiar properties. It can coordinate up to nine ligands and adopt geometries that differ from those of transition metals. Still, Cornella’s team was able to design and build a bismuth catalyst (shown) that fluorinates aryl boronic acids and esters through a Bi(III)/Bi(V) redox cycle (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaz2258).

“This is a reaction that would be very difficult to discover by just mixing and stirring and doing high-throughput screening,” Cornella says. “There is a whole mechanistic rationale behind it.”

Cornella doesn’t expect the fluorination to replace existing methods for this reaction. Rather, he sees it as a proof-of-concept demonstration of what bismuth can do. “We don’t want to replace transition metals. We would like to provide transformations that transition metals are not able to do,” he says. “This is the tip of the iceberg for us.”

“This work should be considered one of the most important advances in molecular bismuth chemistry and a landmark in the field of main-group chemistry more generally,” says Saurabh S. Chitnis, an expert in main-group chemistry at Dalhousie University. Chitnis points out that chemists currently have to use harsh oxidants to drive the bismuth catalytic cycle but that this is often the case with heavy-element redox processes. “Nevertheless, a glimpse at such remarkable reactivity provides a compelling argument for further exploring the fundamental coordination and redox chemistry of heavy main-group elements: there’s plenty of room at the bottom of the periodic table.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactive calcium complex captures dinitrogen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bismuth, often overlooked in the periodic table, breaks into redox catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borylenes nab nitrogen
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE