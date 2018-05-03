Chemistry in Pictures: 96 wells

Teacher Lauren Black snapped this photo while her high school students at Gaston Day School in North Carolina explored acid-base indicators—compounds that change color depending on pH. The point of the lab is that most indicators are, themselves, weak acids or bases. When dissolved in water, the resulting concentrations of original indicator and its conjugate acid/base govern the pH of the resulting solution.
Submitted by Lauren Black
