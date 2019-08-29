Chemistry in Pictures: Aloe falsa

After running a reaction and separating her product, Katya Sheridan left the reaction’s waste in a flask. Overnight, these brilliant Aloe vera–shaped crystal formed. Sheridan, an undergraduate student working in the lab of Christopher Hobbs at Sam Houston State University, was using the nitroso-Diels-Alder reaction to synthesize new monomers for ring-opening metathesis aiming to create and modify polymeric materials.
Submitted by Christopher Hobbs and Katya Sheridan
