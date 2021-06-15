Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Always welcome

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 15, 2021
Three large crystals in a vial.
Credit: Roland Roesler, University of Calgary - @RolandRoesler on Twitter

Synthetic chemists dream of crystals. They suggest purity, and crystallographers can probe good-sized crystals with X-rays to determine the chemical structure of a substance. In this project at the University of Calgary, crystals are an essential part of separating isomers, chemicals that have the same formula but slightly different geometric configurations. In skilled hands, that slight difference in chemical properties is enough to make one version crystallize while another stays in solution. Graduate student Braulio Michelle Puerta Lombardi and undergrad researcher Ethan Pezoulas obtained these beauties as an intermediate while synthesizing a chelating carbene ligand. Though the group already knows this structure, so no need for X-ray analysis, advisor Roland Roesler tells C&EN, “gemstone-quality crystals are always welcome.”

Read more about the group’s research here: Angew. Chemie Int. Ed. 2020, DOI: 10.1002/anie.202011301

Credit: Roland Roesler, University of Calgary - @RolandRoesler on Twitter

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

