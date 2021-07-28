Chemistry in Pictures: Busy bench

Synthetic chemistry is not a simple pursuit. Seliverstov Mikhail Yu, a staff scientist at Moscow State University, used this complex setup to perform at a radical, UV-driven bromination of a derivative of malonic acid. Every detail, from the specifications of UV light bulb on the right to the pressure-equalized addition funnel in the middle has to be just right. But all the prep time is worth it for a synthetic chemist when the result is a good yield of an interesting new molecule, in this case a therapeutic compound prepared for a collaboration with Moscow State’s medicinal chemistry division.
Credit: Seliverstov Mikhail Yu
