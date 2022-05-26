Chemistry in Pictures: Chem brûlée

Although at first glance it may look like a French custard dessert, this is actually a photo of a vial containing a functionalized β-diketonate ligand after recrystallization. The ligand was made by Imogen Turner, an undergraduate student in Rianne Lord’s research group at the University of East Anglia. The team’s research goal is to design vanadium complexes that will be more active and selective for treating cancer than current platinum-based drugs, and then study how the complexes affect cancer cells versus healthy cells. Lord leads the project, runs crystallography for the team, and will occasionally share photos of the crystals on social media.
Credit: Rianne Lord. Follow her on Twitter @DrRianneLord and her group @lord_research.
This story was updated on May 27, 2022 to include the student's name.
