Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical calliope

Automation was all over the exposition floor at Pittcon, an annual analytical science gathering, which was held this week in San Diego. Robots, control systems, valves, and AI-assisted data analysis suites were a frequent sight among about 470 exhibitors, alongside a wide range of scientific products and services. By far the flashiest demonstration was this flute organ apparatus, built by the team at the precision valve maker Clippard Instrument Laboratory. Flat-tipped tubes blow air over the tops of 25 chemical flasks, each tuned to various notes using colorful ethylene glycol solutions and controlled by electrically-actuated valves. Throughout the day, the Clippard team had the instrument play everything from Bach to movie music—the theme from 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a crowd favorite.
Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
