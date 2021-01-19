Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal shapes

Chemical compounds crystalize in characteristic 3D shapes, a phenomenon scientists use to help identify unknown substances. I.V. Mironov of the Russian Technological University (RTU MIREA) captured this crystalline mixture of CuCl2 (needles) mixed with NaCl (cubes) while getting ready for some crystallography work. “I needed to get photographs of other crystals for my scientific work, and this was a kind of microscope check. The substance was obtained from dirty copper hydroxide with traces of alkali.”
Credit: I.V. Mironov/RTU MIREA
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter