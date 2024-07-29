Chemistry in Pictures: Don’t drink the tetrazine

Bharvi Sharma had a feeling the tetrazine amine compound that she was trying to synthesize would have a strong color, but she didn’t expect this vibrant pink foam. Tetrazines are useful because they can participate in a click chemistry reaction that quickly links together two molecules and produces almost no by-products. The reaction is so clean that it has even been pulled off inside the human body. Sharma, a scientist at AxisPharm in San Diego, was making this tetrazine to link antibodies to drug molecules. Antibody-drug conjugates are a type of targeted drug that uses the antibody portion to find and bind to a diseased cell with the intention of delivering the attached drug to exactly where it needs to go.
Submitted by Bharvi Sharma
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter