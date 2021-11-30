Chemistry in Pictures: Elegant Spill

Souvik Sarkar works with a variety of fluorescent compounds, but mostly he operates under normal laboratory lighting. Sarkar is a postdoc at Umeå University in Sweden, where he studies organic synthesis of biologically relevant molecules. He wanted to see and share what some everyday chemistry manipulations look like under fluorescent conditions, so he decanted the reaction mixture from a batch of a 2-pyridone derivative lit by ultraviolet light. The green glow was everything he hoped for but missing the Erlenmeyer flask wasn’t part of the plan. Sarkar took the spill in stride and shared this photo with us anyway, saying “These things always happen in the lab, but we never see the details like in this picture.”
Submitted Souvik Sarkar, Umeå University
