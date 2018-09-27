Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Eye of Sauron

by Manny Morone
September 27, 2018
A view down the neck of a round-bottom flask showing a swirling bright orange-red design at its bottom surface.
Credit: Kelsey McCoy

Wojtek Stawski found this fiery ring at the bottom of his flask after evaporating the solvent off of his reaction product. Many compounds with porphyrin rings, like chlorophyll and this nickel-porphyrin complex (structure shown), interact with visible light, producing strong colors. Stawski, who is an undergraduate working in Milosz Pawlicki’s lab at the University of Wrocław, is modifying this porphyrin complex with different functional groups to get new complexes that can change their color and fluorescence when they react with acids, boron(III) compounds, and phosphorus(III) compounds.

A structure of a nickel-porphyrin complex with organic functional groups installed around the sides of the porphyrin ring.

Submitted by Wojtek Stawski

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Iron-porphyrin catalyst reduces CO2 to CH4 photochemically

Ship-In-A-Bottle Catalysis

Giant Porphyrin Goes Big On Aromaticity.

