Chemistry in Pictures: Eye of Sauron

Wojtek Stawski found this fiery ring at the bottom of his flask after evaporating the solvent off of his reaction product. Many compounds with porphyrin rings, like chlorophyll and this nickel-porphyrin complex (structure shown), interact with visible light, producing strong colors. Stawski, who is an undergraduate working in Milosz Pawlicki’s lab at the University of Wrocław, is modifying this porphyrin complex with different functional groups to get new complexes that can change their color and fluorescence when they react with acids, boron(III) compounds, and phosphorus(III) compounds.
Submitted by Wojtek Stawski
