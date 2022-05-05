Chemistry in Pictures: Filigree flask

Jessica Lizbeth Hernández Rivera took this snapshot of these sinuous swirls in the bottom of a flask after removing solvent from it via rotary evaporation. Hernández Rivera, a PhD candidate at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, was purifying a precursor to a prenyloxy chalcone derivative that she wants to evaluate as a potential antiparasitic agent. Her group’s research focuses on making molecules that act against Leishmania and Trypanosoma, protozoa that can cause the neglected tropical diseases leishmaniasis and Chagas disease in people bitten by infected insects.
Submitted by Jessica Lizbeth Hernández Rivera.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter