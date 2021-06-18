Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescent europium

Reddit user “Leo S” is on a mission. “My goal right now is to make as many europium compounds as I possibly can to document the color that they luminesce, and what the crystals look like,” Leo writes. Up top in this post is europium(III) hydroxide, Eu(OH)3. To make this sample, he placed elemental europium in water, where it immediately reacted to form a water-insoluble powder. Leo also made and photographed europium(III) acetate, Eu(CH3COO)3; europium citrate, EuC6H5O7; and europium(III) chloride hexahydrate, EuCl3 • 6H2O. So far the project—and the images—are looking great, but Leo says in some ways, we’re missing out: “Much prettier in person!”.
Credit: Leo S
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter