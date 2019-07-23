Chemistry in Pictures: Forgetfulness is a virtue

Retired chemist Frank Distefano rescued a small sample of nickel sulfate from a group of chemicals tagged as waste at his work. The metal salt had originally been slated to be part of a catalyst preparation process. “My intent was specifically to prepare crystals, reliving my childhood chemistry experience,” he says. “After making an aqueous solution, I set it aside and forgot about it.” About a year later, Distefano found these two large crystals, 14x3x2 mm and 12x4x2 mm, waiting for him.
Submitted by Frank Distefano
