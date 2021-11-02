Chemistry in Pictures: Frosted glass

Nitipol Srimongkolpithak saw this sphere of fluorescent starburst crystals form in his flask after he evaporated the solvent from his reaction mixture. Srimongkolpithak, a medicinal chemist at Thailand’s National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and National Science and Technology Development Agency, is searching for new compounds to treat infectious diseases. He plans to use this intermediate—a product of a Wittig reaction—in further reactions to produce a potential treatment for a parasitic disease.
Submitted by Nitipol Ken Srimongkolpithak. Follow him on Instagram @kd_drughunter.
