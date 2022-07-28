Chemistry in Pictures: Fuzz ball

The fluffy formation floating in this test tube is made up of crystals of a compound that organic chemist Pichayut Tananchayakul made in the lab. Tananchayakul is a PhD candidate at Mahidol University in Bangkok, where he researches thiophene-based materials for organic electronic devices such as photovoltaic cells. One day in the lab, he was wrapping up purifying a precursor to one of his target molecules when, to his surprise, the material started crystallizing into a round cluster. He thought it was cute, so he snapped a photo.
Submitted by Pichayut Tananchayakul
