Chemistry in Pictures: Golden globe

Regular readers of Chemistry in Pictures will remember Lynn M. Stevens’s funky color-changing dye. But you might not recognize it here after Stevens purified the compound (structure shown). Stevens aims to use this photosensitive dye to shorten the amount of time it takes to 3-D print objects and print them in a biologically compatible way.
Submitted by Lynn M. Stevens via Instagram. Follow her @organic_synthesis.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter