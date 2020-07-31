Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Golden globe

by Manny I. Fox Morone
July 31, 2020
The underside of a round-bottom flask with golden and turquoise crystals sticking to its inner surface.
Credit: Lynn M. Stevens
The line structure of a photosensitizing dye called H-Nu-IR 780 with an iodide counterion.

Regular readers of Chemistry in Pictures will remember Lynn M. Stevens’s funky color-changing dye. But you might not recognize it here after Stevens purified the compound (structure shown). Stevens aims to use this photosensitive dye to shorten the amount of time it takes to 3-D print objects and print them in a biologically compatible way.

Submitted by Lynn M. Stevens via Instagram. Follow her @organic_synthesis.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

A small round-bottom flask with golden and turquoise crystals sticking to its inner surface.
Credit: Lynn M. Stevens

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

