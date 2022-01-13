Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Greener than green hydrogen

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 13, 2022
An array of glass vials refract a range of colors.
Credit: Submitted by Eric Lopato

If you’re following the global effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, you may notice a lot of people are assuming they’ll have access to low- or zero-emission hydrogen. Thing is, most H2 today is made from fossil fuels, and H2 production dumps 830 megatons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year, according to the International Energy Agency. Eric Lopato of Carnegie Mellon University is one of the chemists looking to change that. With advisor Stefan Bernhard, Lopato is investigating iridium-based compounds that can split water into H2 and O2 using sunlight. Various organic groups, called ligands, attached to the iridium core produce the range of colors seen in these 1-ml vials, a result of the unique way each compound interacts with light.

Read more about Lopato’s work in Energy & Fuels (2021, DOI: 10.1021/acs.energyfuels.1c02168).

Submitted by Eric Lopato

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

