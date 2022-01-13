Chemistry in Pictures: Greener than green hydrogen

If you’re following the global effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, you may notice a lot of people are assuming they’ll have access to low- or zero-emission hydrogen. Thing is, most H2 today is made from fossil fuels, and H2 production dumps 830 megatons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year, according to the International Energy Agency. Eric Lopato of Carnegie Mellon University is one of the chemists looking to change that. With advisor Stefan Bernhard, Lopato is investigating iridium-based compounds that can split water into H2 and O2 using sunlight. Various organic groups, called ligands, attached to the iridium core produce the range of colors seen in these 1-ml vials, a result of the unique way each compound interacts with light.
Read more about Lopato’s work in Energy & Fuels (2021, DOI: 10.1021/acs.energyfuels.1c02168).
Submitted by Eric Lopato
