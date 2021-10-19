Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Hope she was collecting the solid phase

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 19, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A dried spill on a lab bench makes a colorful pattern.
Credit: Submitted by Adrienne Faulkner

Adrienne Faulkner is an undergraduate researcher synthesizing naphthalimide chromophores and triplet photosensitizes in the Castellano Group at North Carolina State University. She was vacuum-filtering a reaction mixture one day when this colorful fiasco happened. After testing her setup to confirm it was leak-free, she poured her mixture into the funnel at the top of her apparatus and then walked away to grab a washing solvent. She came back to discover there was a leak after all, and the liquid was all over the countertop in her fume hood. Her molecules fluoresce strongly under UV light, so a graduate student she works with suggested they get a UV light and take a look. “Although my accident made for some very pretty art,” Faulkner says, “I hope it’s a piece I will never be able to replicate!”.

Submitted by Adrienne Faulkner

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: More than meets the iodine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Quinoline quills
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Don’t you forget about me

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE