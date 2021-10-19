Chemistry in Pictures: Hope she was collecting the solid phase

Adrienne Faulkner is an undergraduate researcher synthesizing naphthalimide chromophores and triplet photosensitizes in the Castellano Group at North Carolina State University. She was vacuum-filtering a reaction mixture one day when this colorful fiasco happened. After testing her setup to confirm it was leak-free, she poured her mixture into the funnel at the top of her apparatus and then walked away to grab a washing solvent. She came back to discover there was a leak after all, and the liquid was all over the countertop in her fume hood. Her molecules fluoresce strongly under UV light, so a graduate student she works with suggested they get a UV light and take a look. “Although my accident made for some very pretty art,” Faulkner says, “I hope it’s a piece I will never be able to replicate!”.
Submitted by Adrienne Faulkner
