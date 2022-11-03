Chemistry in Pictures: Iron lace

In photochemistry, light provides the energetic push to drive chemical reactions. The area shows great promise for energy production and continuous-flow industrial transformations, but often, the chemically active molecules or crystals don’t absorb enough a wide enough spectrum of light. Photosensitizers, sometimes referred to colloquially as dyes, can get around that problem by capturing a broader array of photons and transferring their energy to catalytic species nearby. Researcher Ludovic Troian-Gautier and graduate student Alexia Ripak of the Catholic University of Louvain were working on iron(II) photosensitizers when Ripak noticed this lacy crystallization pattern in a piece of glassware.
Submitted by Ludovic Troian-Gautier
