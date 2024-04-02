Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: NMR bouquet

by Brianna Barbu
April 2, 2024
A photo of a large number of plastic-capped NMR tubes viewed from above.
Credit: Submitted by Zongpeng Zhang

A cluster of NMR sample tubes is a common sight in many chemistry labs—easy to overlook. But it’s possible to find beauty in the mundane with a slight change in perspective. Viewed from above, the sample tubes’ plastic caps resemble a mosaic of brightly colored circles.

Zongpeng Zhang, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Chemistry (ICCAS), snapped this photo as he was passing by the institute’s NMR facility. Researchers from multiple labs at ICCAS and other institutes deposit samples of organic compounds at the door of the facility to be analyzed for information about how the atoms in their structures are connected to each other. Zhang noticed that quite a few samples had accumulated in the collection area, forming a colorful bouquet of tubes.

Submitted by Zongpeng Zhang

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

