Chemistry in Pictures: NMR bouquet

A cluster of NMR sample tubes is a common sight in many chemistry labs—easy to overlook. But it’s possible to find beauty in the mundane with a slight change in perspective. Viewed from above, the sample tubes’ plastic caps resemble a mosaic of brightly colored circles.
Zongpeng Zhang, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Chemistry (ICCAS), snapped this photo as he was passing by the institute’s NMR facility. Researchers from multiple labs at ICCAS and other institutes deposit samples of organic compounds at the door of the facility to be analyzed for information about how the atoms in their structures are connected to each other. Zhang noticed that quite a few samples had accumulated in the collection area, forming a colorful bouquet of tubes.
Submitted by Zongpeng Zhang
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter