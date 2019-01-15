Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Orange potion

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 15, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

An orange fluorescent solution in a rotovap.

Orange potions magically heal characters in many role-playing games. This one’s medical applications are less direct but also less fictional. Jon Grimm of the Lavis Lab at Janelia Research Campus makes fluorescent dyes that can help scientists map the distribution and flow of individual molecules in living cells. Grimm shot this video while purifying a derivative of a dye called Janelia Fluor 549 (a bis(azetidinyl)rhodamine compound). Here he is removing solvent from a solution of the molecule while illuminating it with ultraviolet light. The balls floating around the spinning flask slow evaporation of the hot-water bath used to speed up solvent removal.

Credit: Jon Grimm (@jonathangrimm)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chip-Based Dye Laser

Silkworms’ Colorful Diet

What are Holi colors, and what gives them such vibrant hues?﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Holiday light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Obey your noodly master

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE