Chemistry in Pictures: Quinoline quills

As the weekend approached, Chayut Thongdeelert had to put his experiments on hold. So after he evaporated most of the solvent from his round-bottom flask, he left the flask sitting out. When he got back to the lab, he saw that the rest of the solvent had evaporated leaving behind these spiky crystals of the quinoline derivative he’d made. Thongdeelert is a master’s student at Mahidol University in the lab of Tienthong Thongpanchang, a synthetic chemist who works on organic materials. One day, the compounds he synthesizes could be used in organic light-emitting diodes or dye-sensitized solar cells.
Submitted by Chayut Thongdeelert and Tienthong Thongpanchang
