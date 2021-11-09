Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine RGB

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 9, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Three vials are red, green, and blue, left to right, and sitting on a lab bench.
Credit: Jon Grimm/HHMI
A chemical structure of a generic rhodamine, done up in pretty colors.
Credit: Jon Grimm/HHMI

Hot off the preparative-scale HPLC, these dye samples are headed for quality control and purity checks. Despite the intense color, there is only a tiny amount of dye in each vial—micrograms. Jon Grimm has made a fleet of the specialty dye molecules by making systematic alterations to a class of molecules called rhodamines (generic structure shown). Grimm is a senior scientist at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus. He’s working with group leader Luke Lavis to develop “bright, photostable, cell-permeable dyes for advanced biological imaging, including single-molecule localization microscopy and single-particle tracking,” he says. Not just colorful, the rhodamines are fluorescent, absorbing at 575, 650, and 725 nm and emitting at 600, 675, and 750 nm, from left to right. Grimm says that in addition to their bright coloration, rhodamines permeate well into a wide range of tissues and cells.As a molecular scaffold, rhodamines also offer several sites to swap out heteroatoms and functional groups, a feature that can help in the search for new optical and chemical properties, such as protein targeting. Grimm has been working with rhodamines for roughly 11 years and is still eager to keep exploring their permutations and applications. “We are happy to freely share our dyes/probes with anyone who wants to try them,” he says, just reach out to him or Lavis.

Credit: Jon Grimm/HHMI, (@dyerfulchymist on Instagram, @jonathangrimm on Twitter).

Read more about the research here: Nat. Methods. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41592-020-0909-6; J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.1c00006

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Best and brightest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Spectrum of spectroscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A spooky separation
Advertisement

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE