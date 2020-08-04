Chemistry in Pictures: Sea flower

Grad student Joanna Hager and postdoc Yogesh Kumar Maurya were inspired when they saw the bright red fluorescence of a compound they were working on in Marcin Stępień’s lab at the University of Wrocław. The group explores the properties and potential uses of novel and complex aromatic systems, in this case, a pi-extended pyrrole. The pyrrole sitting in its filter funnel bathed in blueish light reminded them of the pistil of a flower floating in water. So they grabbed some other compounds from around the lab and arranged this photo. The researchers say they want to dedicate the photo to “every chemist and researcher, for brightening our day with their creative minds.”
