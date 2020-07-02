Chemistry in Pictures: Shape-shifter in pink

After filtering his product, Sean Connolly posted this colorful design on Instagram after it seeped into his filter paper. The compound he’d synthesized is a type of molecule called a donor-acceptor Stenhouse adduct (DASA), a type of molecule that can interact with light. DASAs have the ability to switch between a longer, linear form—which is what Connolly synthesized here—and a more compact cyclized form when exposed to light or heat. The reaction scheme shows an example of that process for Connolly’s molecule. Scientists hope to harness this kind of molecular shape transformation by putting photoswitches like this one into shape-shifting materials that can be controlled by light.
Submitted by Sean Connolly via Instagram. Follow Sean on Instagram @chemistry_bro.
