Chemistry in Pictures: Spectrum of spectroscopy

Life is colorful in the Kolemen lab at Koç University. The group is investigating a wide range of small molecules as fluorescent probes for biological imaging and as photosensitizers for light-driven cancer therapies. Here, a member of the lab took a moment to savor the sight of a set of cyanine and xanthene derivatives, part of the phototherapy work, loaded into NMR tubes.
Credit: Kolemen lab (@kolemenlab on Instagram)
