Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Still life of the lab

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 12, 2022
Various chemistry glassware, some with colored solutions, some with smoke rising out of it, lit dramatically.
Credit: Mary Kay Oldfield

Chemistry and art aren’t so different when you talk to the practitioners. Both fields are all about exploring the properties and potential of various substances and techniques. Mary Kay Oldfield merges the two completely with her photography, which leans toward dramatic images of chemistry lab equipment in dark settings. “This is a still life I took for the fun of it,” Oldfield, a senior technical assistant for chemistry and geosciences at Monroe Community College, says. “I used old glassware I found in our storage room at the college. I liked the play of light in the glassware.”

Submitted by Mary Kay Oldfield

