Chemistry in Pictures: Still life of the lab

Chemistry and art aren’t so different when you talk to the practitioners. Both fields are all about exploring the properties and potential of various substances and techniques. Mary Kay Oldfield merges the two completely with her photography, which leans toward dramatic images of chemistry lab equipment in dark settings. “This is a still life I took for the fun of it,” Oldfield, a senior technical assistant for chemistry and geosciences at Monroe Community College, says. “I used old glassware I found in our storage room at the college. I liked the play of light in the glassware.”
Submitted by Mary Kay Oldfield
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter