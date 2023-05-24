Chemistry in Pictures: Stirred solid

One of the last reactions David Mason ran while working on his PhD ended up unlike any other he’s ever run. While the reaction was still stirring, he let the flask cool to room temperature, and when he came to check on it, the swirl of the reaction solution had solidified mid-stir. Mason, who recently completed his PhD work in the lab of Eugene Mash at the University of Arizona, was running a Krapcho decarboxylation that involved a lot of lithium chloride. He thinks that the concentration of the LiCl was so high that it crashed out of solution all at once as the temperature of the flask dropped, but he notes that this didn’t happen for any other Krapcho decarboxylation he ran.