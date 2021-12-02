Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Strange brew

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 2, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The Grignard reaction is an important tool in chemical synthesis. It forms new carbon-carbon bonds using an organometallic intermediate. François Auguste Victor Grignard won the 1912 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the reaction and its uses. Reddit user Hurambuk was using it with dry ice (solid CO2) to make an undisclosed carboxylic acid when he captured this video of the flask.

The inky black appearance, a result of magnesium metal in the reaction mixture, reminded DJ HardLogic, who spotted Hurambuk’s Reddit post, of Marvel’s antihero Venom: “Great. Someone made a symbiote.” Another Reddit user brought the voice of a senior lab mate to the comment thread, saying, “Can’t wait to make my undergrad clean that one.”

Credit: Hurambuk

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: More than meets the iodine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A dry red
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Best of #ChemAtHome

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE