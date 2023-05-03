Chemistry in Pictures: Stunning sensor

Fluorescent chromophores normally shine brilliantly under ultraviolet light, but this one, made in Sourav Sarkar’s lab, looks stunning under visible light, too. This crystallized compound is a slightly tweaked version of the fluorescent dye rhodamine 6G, and Sarkar’s team is vetting it as a biological sensor. Sarkar wants to use the new dye to sense the enzyme nitroreductase, which is a biomarker of bacterial infection and inflammation.
Submitted by Sourav Sarkar
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter