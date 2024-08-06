Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Sulfinamide suncatcher

by Brianna Barbu
August 6, 2024
“It is a beautiful day in Ann Arbor,” Sergio González Grandaposted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside this photo of him holding a flask, its round bottom covered in pinwheel crystals that catch the light from the window in the background. González Granda is a postdoc at the University of Michigan researching photoredox reactions in Corey Stephenson’s lab. The flask contained a sulfinamide compound that he had recently synthesized to use as a starting material for a reaction he was developing. After purification, the molecule crystallized, forming a mesmerizing pattern of circles. When sulfinamides are activated with a photoredox catalyst, they form nitrogen-centered radicals. The radicals can then react with acceptor molecules that contain a double bond to forge new chemical bonds and access new organic molecules.

Credit: Sergio González Granda. Follow him on X @SGonzalezGranda

