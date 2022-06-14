Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Sunflower

by Brianna Barbu
June 14, 2022
Yellow and green fluorescent material in the shape of a sunflower.
Credit: Chia-Chien Kao

This impressionistic bloom was “a beautiful mistake,” according to Chia-Chien Kao, an undergraduate student in Che-Jen Lin’s group at National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan. Kao was recrystallizing a chromophore from dichloromethane and accidentally let all the solvent evaporate from the flask. As the contents of the flask dried out, they arranged themselves into a ring of “petals” that looked like it came straight out of a van Gogh painting. The flower was even more striking under ultraviolet light: the crystals near the center emitted green light while the powdery petals glowed yellow.

The chromophore Kao was using is based on the chromophore from green fluorescent protein, a popular fluorescent label used by scientists to examine cells’ inner workings. Kao is researching how its emission colors change with stimuli such as hydrogen bonding or acid-base interactions, and how those changes could be used for sensing biomolecules.

Submitted by Chia-Chien Kao

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

