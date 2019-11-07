Chemistry in Pictures: Supersized crystals

Daniel Martin recently published a procedure in the Journal of Organic Chemistry that requires synthesizing nearly a mole of 4-tert-butyl-2,6-dinitrobenzylbromide as an intermediate. The NMR looked clean, so he thought it might be worth trying to grow a few crystals overnight. The next morning, he found the beaker full of success shown, with single crystals up to 7 grams apiece. “Needless to say, our crystallographer was very happy,” Martin says.
Submitted by Daniel Martin, (J. Org. Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.joc.9b01737)
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter