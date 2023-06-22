Chemistry in Pictures: TEMPO

If you’re a chemist who studies synthesis or electron transfer , you may know 2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidinyl-1-oxy, aka TEMPO, as a radical scavenger or specialized oxidant. But did you know it can form beautiful ruby-like crystals? Cassidy Carey, a graduate student at the University of Michigan, says she unearthed these unusual specimens during an equally unusual occurrence in her lab, “a rare group cleanup.”
Submitted by Cassidy Carey
