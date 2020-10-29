Chemistry in Pictures: Take your pick

As a grad student in the Leznoff group at Simon Fraser University, Ania Sergeenko studied X-ray diffraction in single crystals and microcrystalline powders. She saw a lot of beautiful crystals under the microscope. The colorful ones shown here come from a batch of precursors to poly(bis-arylimidazolium) compounds. Together with the Holdcroft group, also at Simon Fraser U., the researchers are investigating these compounds in hopes of making hydroxide anion exchange membranes. Such membranes could one day replace hazardous liquid electrolytes in lithium ion batteries and other electrochemical devices.
Read more about this work in Nature Communications (2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-10292-z).
Submitted by Ania Sergeenko
